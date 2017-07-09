Winners crowned on and off track on South Cup Day

12 - Mr McBat eases away from the field ridden by Jason Taylor to win the 2017 South Grafton Cup.

SOUTH Grafton Cup Day has been run and won, and there was excitement for the winners both off and on the track.

Wyong galloper Mr McBat put a disastrous last start in the sodden Wauchope Cup in the past with a thrilling victory in the $50,000 Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup (1610m).

For trainer Damien Lane it was the perfect way to cap off his first trip to the Grafton July Carnival as Mr McBat and jockey Jason Taylor stormed over the top of the field to win going away.

He had to hold off a late challenge from Grafton jockey Ben Looker on board $5 favourite Sofin while veteran hoop Robert Thompson rounded out the placings on Paul Murray-trained Darci's Affair.

EARLIER: South Grafton Cup Day kicks off in style

Meanwhile a new face of the carnival was sashed in the Fashions on the Field event just prior to the big race.

St Mary's Primary schoolteacher Lauretta Lewis took out the top title, drawing inspiration from Jennifer Hawkins with a Tallulah designed Spanish inspired blue dress, with millinery from Melbourne creator Dressed by Tess.

Runner up was Luz Everson, a long time supporter of fashions on the field, and the millinery award was won by Lindsay Corbett, with a unique design she "made in a night" after a last minute change of outfit.