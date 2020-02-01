Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Horses

Winning horse Yes Yes Yes suffers suspected injury

by Matthew Jones
1st Feb 2020 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE autumn carnival for 2019 Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is in doubt following  his withdrawal from a track gallop at Randwick on Friday after the Chris Waller stable found heat in his near fore leg.

Waller said further tests would be done and the results known early next week but it was likely Yes Yes Yes had  sustained an injury.

Betting was suspended in races Yes Yes Yes was likely to compete in for a short period before markets went back up but notified he was in doubt.

He remains an equal $8 favourite for the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes in April at The Championships at Randwick.

Waller said no chances would be taken with such a valuable colt.

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
chris waller randwick the everest tj smith stakes yes yes yes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence protected from CSG mining despite demand for gas

        premium_icon Clarence protected from CSG mining despite demand for gas

        News The State Government will quarantine the Clarence Valley from coal seam gas mining as part of its new $2 billion energy deal with the Federal Government.

        Police frustrated with anti-social behaviour in our parks

        premium_icon Police frustrated with anti-social behaviour in our parks

        News ‘It is frustrating but unfortunately this kind of behaviour raises its head a bit...

        Artist’s inspiring fight with terminal disease

        premium_icon Artist’s inspiring fight with terminal disease

        News “It’s like a robber in the night. You don’t what’s going to happen next. You don’t...

        DEX FILES: Cry for help from divorcee

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Cry for help from divorcee

        News How much did married men from the Clarence love a ‘quiet affair’?