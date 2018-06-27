WINNING SPIRIT: Bobcats striking towards finals

FLYING HIGH: With a new mentality, the Maclean Bobcats Premier League side has tasted a run of success in recent weeks as it aims toward finals football.

FOOTBALL: There is a winning feeling spreading through the Maclean Bobcats camp, and according to Premier League coach Dennis Mavridis, it could not have come at a better time.

The Bobcats moved into the top four on the North Coast Football Premier League ladder this week after a commanding 4-1 win over Clarence rivals Grafton United.

It was a complete performance by the Green Machine who led 3-0 at the half-time break at Rushforth Park.

For their coach, he was just happy to see his side show the right mentality from the opening whistle of the game.

"The last few weeks we have changed things around the way we approach games,” Mavridis said.

"We went into that game wanting to make an impact in the opening 20 minutes.

"At the end of the day (United) are a team that has improved out of sight this season and is challenging the top four, so we couldn't take them lightly.”

The Green Machine had all pistons firing in the opening exchanges and quickly pushed up with a high line to push United back intoits half.

The Maclean side ran most of its attack through midfielder Daley Durrant, who kept his workrate high, and the sustained pressure on the United defence soon had it crack.

"We just didn't want to leave anything up to chance, Grafton are the sort of side that if you give them an inch they will take a mile,” Mavridis said.

"We got a couple of goals off set plays, but also used our width well. It was just the sustained pressure.”

The Bobcats are storming into the back end of the season, and Mavridis said the belief within the team had risen.

"Capability wise we are there, it is just the way the season has gone we had started to lose confidence and that affects our play,” he said.

"But the confidence is well and truly back and the whole team has begun to gel.”

Maclean will head into a battle of the big cats this weekend against rivals Westlawn Tigers who are coming off a tough 7-0 loss to Northern Storm.

Grafton United's task does not get any easier as it travel to competition front-runner Coffs United this weekend.