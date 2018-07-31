WINNING START: Yamba Trawlers senior team off to a flyer

UP AND AWAY: A Yamba Trawlers player leaps to the basket against Ballina at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

BASKETBALL: The Yamba Trawlers senior men's team had a successful debut at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on Saturday night, playing and winning its home game against the Ballina Breakers 68-41.

The match served as the first steps for the Trawlers to eventually join the Sunshine Conference Basketball League in 2019.

The game started quickly, with Yamba turning the ball over on a few early possessions due to inexperience, allowing Ballina some cheap ball.

Luckily this didn't turn into points as Yamba's defence held out the Breakers. Once settled and in a rhythm, the Trawlers slowly found their groove and kicked on leading the first quarter 17-5.

The second quarter was much the same with Yamba displaying nice signs of patience. Ballina played a zone that collapsed and was making it hard for Yamba to get any real position inside, and some good shooting from outside allowed the trawlers to maintain the scoring going into the half 33-16. At this stage Yamba saw it was a great opportunity to play and give more court time to many of the juniors in the team whilst maintaining the energy and intensity.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter with Yamba pushing the lead out to 31 points, 56-25.

The fourth quarter had Yamba continue playing all players evenly and displaying exciting plays from the younger Yamba athlete. Ballina did reduce Yamba's lead but the Trawlers took the win 68 points to 41.

In the junior ranks, the Under-12 Boys, Under-14 Girls and Under-12 Girls all travelled to Lismore to compete in the North Coast Shield Basketball competition.

All teams performed well with the U12 boys going through undefeated. The energy from the young boys team on both ends of the court was exciting to watch. With this style of play, all players combined well with Cooper Crouch and Logan Miltiadou improving with every rebound and shot they took.

Trawlers U12 Girls were fantastic in their two games against Lismore and Byron on Sunday. Their passing and ball handling has really improved and they showed great team work in both games.

Alice and CC worked hard all day and got in under the basket for strong rebounds at both ends of the court. Eve and Imogen were super-fast, winning the ball and weaving through the opposition with great skill while our youngest players Emma and Heidi were always in the thick of the action.

The U14 Girls, with a well-balanced side of guards and strong forwards, have been improving with each game they play in our local competition.

On the defensive end, Millie Godfrey dived on any loose basketballs and the speed of Chilah Triggs running away with many breakaway layups ensured the girls competed in every game.

Combining with the experience of Van Leest, Smith, Webb, and Almond, the 14 girls are expected to have a successful season.

The Trawlers' next game is Saturday at 5pm with the Trawlers hosting Casino at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

The event will include entertainment from the drums and percussion of the La Cocina de Alfredo restaurant band.

With Trawlers' resident DJs Fazza, Stezz, Twebb and Tilly, it should be a great night for all with the excitement of fast, live basketball action.