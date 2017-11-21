Winning the long, hard battle against ice

Coffs-Clarence police saw a 14% increase in ice areests over the the two years to June 2015.

FEW communities are immune when it comes to the ice epidemic strangling our nation.

In recent years many Clarence Valley residents have expressed their concerns about living in a community rife with amphetamines such as ice. No one should be forced to live in fear of the at times unpredictable, volatile and dangerous effect these drugs have on users in our neighbourhoods.

Now, according to the latest statistics from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, it appears NSW Police is slowly winning the battle against this scourge on society. This victory is particularly noticeable here in the Clarence Valley.

Incidents of amphetamine use and possession offences experienced an increase across the state between 2013 and 2016, before an actual decline in the 12 months to June 2017.

A wave of amphetamine-related crimes swept the Clarence Valley between 2013 and 2014, with incidents rising from just eight in the 12 months to June 2013, to 32 the following year. The count steadily rose to 48 in 2015 and 58 in 2016. Then, consistent with the state trend, it dipped to 42 in 2017.

Interestingly, the rate of incidents per 100,000 population in the Clarence Valley of 78.3 is markedly lower than the state average of 123.3, while it is significantly higher (169.9) at Coffs Harbour.

Amphetamine use/possession offences

Total count (rate per 100,000 population)

Year (to June) Clarence Valley Coffs NSW

2013 8 (15.6) 33 (46.2) 5098 (69.3)

2014 32 (62.7) 90 (124.7) 5971 (80.0)

2015 48 (94.1) 86 (118.4) 8311 (109.8)

2016 58 (113.6) 142 (194.7) 9908 (130.1)

2017 42 (78.3) 124 (169.9) 9395 (123.3)

* Source: Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research