WINNING WAYS: McGuren, Dunn claim CRJC July Carnival honours

OUT IN FRONT: With six wins and six second places, jockey Matt McGuren was named the Clarence River Jockey Club's 2018 Jockey of the July Carnival. Adam Hourigan

RACING: In almost a third of the races across the July Carnival, Grafton jockey Matthew McGuren was in the saddle for a first or second place ride.

Claiming six wins and six second places, including a winning South Grafton Cup ride, McGuren was a clear winner in the Clarence River Jockey Club's Jockey of the Carnival.

Murwillumbah-based trainer Matthew Dunn claimed the Trainer of the Carnival title, with three winners in the carnival including two feature races.

In making the announcement at the conclusion of the final day of racing in the July Carnival on Sunday, CRJC CEO Michael Beattie said the two were very worthy winners.

"Matt McGuren had a fantastic carnival, he rode six winners over the carnival which is a sensational effort,” he said.

"He also rode six seconds, he really dominated. It's a massive achievement and when you consider that across the entire July Carnival there's only 37 races, he either won or came second in nearly a third of all the races in the carnival.”

Beattie said it was great to see regular contributors to racing in Grafton claim the two awards.

"They're both very worthy winners, and they're both wonderful supporters of Grafton racing,” he said.

"Dunn is a regular at the CRJC and he supports us not just during the carnival but also at our bread and butter meetings.

"It's a good feeling to see our regular supporters have so much success. For us to see people that support us is great, and it is difficult for local jockeys and trainers to have that level of success when all the big guns are in town.”