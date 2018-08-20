Winter cold snap to sweep across NSW

Temperatures are set to dip into single digits and even below zero throughout the week.

WINTER is set to finish with a chill across NSW, as a high pressure system brings subzero temperatures to parts of the state. However, this may not be the last we've seen of the cold this year, with the Bureau of Meteorology hinting that cold snaps could continue into spring.

North and eastern parts of the state look to be the hardest hit by the chill, with temperatures set to dip into single digits and even below zero throughout the week.

This is due to a high pressure system across eastern NSW, bringing clear and dry conditions, with reduced cloud cover allowing temperatures to plummet once the sun sets.

Winter is set to finish with a chill across NSW. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A flock of sheep are pictured coated in snow at Monaro Plain, as a cold snap spreads across NSW. Picture: Alan Southgate

The Bureau of Meteorology says that we can expect frost across the state in the mornings across the week, with temperatures to rise as the week goes on.

As the high pressure system moves east towards the Tasman, North Eastern parts of the state can expect strong winds and rain on Friday and over the weekend, says Meteorologist Anita Pyne.

Some parts of NSW could also see snow, particularly the alpine region with the ski fields at Thredbo and Perisher looking for snowfall. Other high altitude areas across the state have a slight to medium chance to see snow themselves. Some parts of the state saw snowfall over the weekend

A massive cold front has swept through Perisher bringing a huge cover of 38cm in snow. Picture: Supplied

NSW Forecast

In the city this week you can expect highs below 20 degrees with a low of 7, while the West and South West can expect much bigger chills.

Camden looks to particularly hard hit, with lows of 0, while people in Western Sydney can expect similar highs to the city, with lows around 5 degrees.

Regional NSW looks to get even colder however, with Alpine areas and the Central West set to be freezing all week. Young looks to be one of the coldest places to be this week, with highs of 17 and lows to stay below 0, hitting -5 on Wednesday.