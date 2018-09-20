Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

The rain comes as welcome relief, but is it enough?

THE past few weeks of rain has come as a huge relief to farmers and property owners around the Clarence Valley, but we haven't completely turned the corner yet.

Managing Director of Big River Dairy Peter Watt likened the business to a duck sitting on a pond.

"On the surface, we look really calm, but underneath we're paddling like crazy," he said.

Despite being situated close to the mighty Clarence, Mr Watt said they hadn't been immune to the winter frost conditions.

"We have definitely been affected," he said.

"Costs have gone through the roof. We've had to buy feed which makes the cost to us go up.

"The rain certainly helped us out and brought the rye grass on, but follow-up rain would be good."

Hopefully, this weekend's weather forecast will answer the pleas of Mr Watt and other farmers across the Clarence Valley.

