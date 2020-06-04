Winter fishing in the Clarence all about location

The snapper are on early this year, if this catch from Reeltime Charters is any indication.

WINTER has arrived at last and the next few months will test the stamina of the angler.

There are plenty of fish throughout the system, but the challenge will be to be at the right spot at the right time.

During the past week bream have been taken the full length of the Clarence, from the Grafton bridge and above to the beaches around the entrance.

Calmer seas have given the rock hopper the chance to test the beaches and the headlands, with Flat Rock at the southern end of Pippi Beach at Yamba producing the best bream this week, a catch of 1kg taken by John McKenna of Yamba.

At the top end of the river, Mitch Blanch of South Grafton scored fish from 490g to 600g near the Grafton bridge.

Anne Lloyd shows off another spotted mackerel taken on Reeltime Charters on Thursday off Brooms Head. Photo: Reeltime Charters

When Peter Bower of Iluka weighed in his best fish of 980g he identified his “secret spot” as “the river”, but from observation it could have been taken from anywhere from Moriatis to above the Harwood bridge and up north arm.

My little great-granddaughter has been bitten by the fishing bug and managed to land one of her fish “ all by myself – I’m a big girl”.

On the same outing, we caught a black eel – but although the flesh was tasty, there were too many bones in it for my liking.

Blackfish are also biting well, although most of the activity was around the headlands.

Wayne Everett of Iluka made his catch of 1.38kg at the Iluka Bluff, while down south, Jesse Bamford scored one of 616g on the coast at Wooli.

In the estuary, Wayne Farlow landed one of 1.2kg at the quarry (probably the quarry above Maclean).

Coby with a nice mulloway of 11.1kg he weighed at official Daily Examiner weigh station Marina Boat & Tackle. Photo: Reeltime Charters

Good sized tailor are being taken along the beaches with John Causley of Palmers Channel landing one of 2.4kg at Lovers, with Stuart Starke landing one the same size in Shark Bay.

Jewfish are still around in good numbers, with the biggest, 25.1kg, taken off the Yamba wall by Amos Ferguson on a live bait.

Mark Thomas of Iluka scored one of 11.8kg at Frasers.

Of the other species, Joe Eno of Yamba picked up a tarwhine of 725g at Lovers.

No catches were reported from offshore grounds, but again, off both Wooli and Minnie Water, dozens of boats were lined up with anglers keen to try offshore grounds at the weekend.