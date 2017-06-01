20°
News

WINTER IS HERE: Valley wakes up to its coldest start of 2017

Bill North
| 1st Jun 2017 7:25 AM
WINTER WARMERS: The Clarence Valley had its coldest day of 2017 overnight.
WINTER WARMERS: The Clarence Valley had its coldest day of 2017 overnight. Tessa Mapstone

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIND yourself reaching for the extra layers this morning?

The first day of winter appropriately delivered a significant drop in temperatures, with the Clarence Valley experiencing its coldest night of 2017.

At Grafton Airport the temperature dropped down to 4.1 degrees (felt like 2.4 degrees) at 6.30am, while a minimum of 6.8 degrees (felt like 4.1 degrees) was recorded at 6.20am at Grafton Ag Research Station.

This was 0.8 degrees cooler than the minimum of 7.6 recorded on Wednesday morning. The previous coldest temperature of the year was nine degrees, recorded on five separate days in May.

However, the minimum is just two degrees below average for June and a far cry from the coldest June day for Grafton of -0.8 degrees on June 29 in 2004.

The mercury at Yamba dipped down to 8.6 degrees at 6.30am this morning, the first single figure temperatures of the year.

Similar cool temperatures are expected to stay for the remainder of the week, with a minimum temperature of eight degrees forecast in Grafton on Friday, nine for Saturday and maximums in the vicinity of 21 degrees.

Southerly winds today in excess of 30kmh are bringing associated dangerous surf conditions to coastal areas.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cold weather minimum temperatures weather

Anzac concert raises money and spirits

Anzac concert raises money and spirits

Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir donates another $4,400 to local sub branches and Grafton Legacy

What's been buried at the depot site, council wants to know

One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination.

Public invited to tell what it knows about depot site dumping.

Which bin should you throw dead animals into?

Clarence Valley Council waste disposal process at Grafton Regional Landfill.

Contaminated waste proving a costly issue for council recycling

NPWS teams up with Landcare and GreenArmy for wetland tree planting

Everlasting Swamp Tree Planting - NPWS with Iluka Greenarmy and Landcare March 2017

Improved wetland health from program

Local Partners

A hall with a history of big characters

Karla Hubbard fell in love with the big characters in the Lawrence Hall's history when she wrote her booklet about the hall.

Anzac concert raises money and spirits

The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus led by director Greg Butcher take their bows after the 2017 Anzac Commemorative Concert.

Saraton concerts now raise more than $22,650 for service charities

Chance for residents to have their say on rates

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Series of 'roundtables' to discuss SRV start today

Where to watch the State of Origin tonight

Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Origin jersey giveaways at Grafton venues

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

The art of storytelling with Irish songstress

Aine Tyrell brings her stories and new EP to Naked and Famous Pizzas

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing at the Grafton District Services Club.

Australian legend returns to the Clarence Valley for one night

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $349,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Solid Home at an Entry Level Price!

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

This three bedroom, one bathroom home is suitable for everyone from first home buyers and investors to the downsizing families. Located within close proximity to...

Be VERY Quick

1 Susan Street, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 4 $529,000

This is a location that is so sought after that properties sell in the blink of an eye. So sought after in fact that the last two properties that have sold in this...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

APARTMENTS 2 &amp; 5 STILL AVAILABLE -Open View Sat 3rd June, 9-12

31 Victoria Street, Grafton 2460

Apartment 3 2 1 Apartments 2 & 5...

Retaining its classic mid-century facade "RIVERA TERRACE" is nestled in one of Grafton's most sought after Riverfront locations, surrounded by historical buildings...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Room For You and Granny Too!

13 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $599,000

Whether you're looking for your own home to live in permanently, an investment property, or a holiday home, 13 Claude Street is sure to offer everything you...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $455,000

Originally the owners chose 3 Penda Place for its hill top position to build their dream home and get the morning sun and capture the sea breezes. The block also...

You’ll Love the Location and the Presentation

13 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

House 2 2 1 $335,000

13 Morven Street is a location that will suit many. It is within 1 block of the CBD, local primary school, the pool, the Clarence River, the bus stop and Maclean...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!