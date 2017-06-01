WINTER IS HERE: Valley wakes up to its coldest start of 2017

WINTER WARMERS: The Clarence Valley had its coldest day of 2017 overnight.

FIND yourself reaching for the extra layers this morning?

The first day of winter appropriately delivered a significant drop in temperatures, with the Clarence Valley experiencing its coldest night of 2017.

At Grafton Airport the temperature dropped down to 4.1 degrees (felt like 2.4 degrees) at 6.30am, while a minimum of 6.8 degrees (felt like 4.1 degrees) was recorded at 6.20am at Grafton Ag Research Station.

This was 0.8 degrees cooler than the minimum of 7.6 recorded on Wednesday morning. The previous coldest temperature of the year was nine degrees, recorded on five separate days in May.

However, the minimum is just two degrees below average for June and a far cry from the coldest June day for Grafton of -0.8 degrees on June 29 in 2004.

The mercury at Yamba dipped down to 8.6 degrees at 6.30am this morning, the first single figure temperatures of the year.

Similar cool temperatures are expected to stay for the remainder of the week, with a minimum temperature of eight degrees forecast in Grafton on Friday, nine for Saturday and maximums in the vicinity of 21 degrees.

Southerly winds today in excess of 30kmh are bringing associated dangerous surf conditions to coastal areas.