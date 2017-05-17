23°
Winter is coming as frosts hit weeks from season change

Keagan Elder
| 16th May 2017 5:11 PM Updated: 5:12 PM

STILL weeks away from winter the cold has hit and the frosts have landed.

Lowanna-based weather enthusiast, Rebecca Ludstrom, snapped a shot of what she said was the first frost of the year.

"(It was) just patches. It was about 7.30am when I went out," she said.

"I was surprised. I was thinking it was quite early."

Ms Ludstrom said it was about four degrees this morning.

Temperatures are forecast to increase at Dorrigo as the week progresses however.

  • Wednesday: (maximum) 17 degrees/(minimum) 6 degrees
  • Thursday: 17 degrees/9 degrees
  • Friday: 15 degrees/9 degrees
  • Saturday: 16 degrees/12 degrees
  • Sunday: 18 degrees/10 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Coffs Harbour expect temperatures to be a little warmer.

  • Wednesday: 22 degrees/13 degrees
  • Thursday: 23 degrees/13 degrees
  • Friday: 22 degrees/14 degrees
  • Saturday: 22 degrees/15 degrees
  • Sunday: 24 degrees/13 degrees.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast weather frost winter

Winter is coming as frosts hit weeks from season change

