Winter lovin' at the Nymboida Camp Oven

Nymboida Bushfire Brigade 'Yellow Belly' team Pamela Denise, Kerry and Sue Stevens were cooking up a storm for the cook-off competition.

Nymboida Bushfire Brigade 'Yellow Belly' team Pamela Denise, Kerry and Sue Stevens were cooking up a storm for the cook-off competition. Jenna Thompson

BUSHFIRES and drought did little to deter locals and tourists to make the trek to Nymboida's annual Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival.

While half of the Nymboida Bushfire Brigade were out helping to combat the nearby bushfires, things were still heating up for remaining volunteers in the 'Yellow Belly' team who were determined to take home first place in the campfire cooking competition.

"We won the last two dinner competitions, including People's Choice so we anticipate very fierce competition this year!” Ms Denise laughed.