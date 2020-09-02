Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Golden
Golden
Weather

Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

by Luke Mortimer
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE long-term trend of drier winters has continued on the Gold Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said rainfall was "a touch below the long-term average" and winter was marked by "near average temperatures".

The average winter rainfall on the Gold Coast is about 200mm and parts of the Coast recorded only 100mm, Ms Pattie said.

While some areas were blessed with up to 250mm, the downpours were linked to storm systems and not at all widespread.

The Gold Coast Seaway recorded 227mm.

The coldest temperature was on July 5 when it hit 7.2 degrees at the Seaway.

The hottest temperature was on August 19 when 26.3 degrees was recorded.

"It's been very dry," Ms Pattie said.

"The trend of the dry winters continues, though there was a little more rain than last year.

"It was a little bit wetter, but certainly not a wet winter by any stretch.

"With the temperatures, the trend of warmer than average continued."

Ms Pattie said there were "rain bands in the southwest" of the state, which "never really swept east" to give the Gold Coast a drenching.

Originally published as Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

More Stories

climate change gold coast rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD arrest after police assault was ‘lawful’ prosecution says

        Premium Content CBD arrest after police assault was ‘lawful’ prosecution...

        Crime A Grafton man who has plead not guilty to assaulting police during an arrest, claiming the arrest was unlawful, has again appeared in court

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess

        • 2nd Sep 2020 6:03 AM
        Hopping mad pitch invaders run riot at junior match

        Premium Content Hopping mad pitch invaders run riot at junior match

        Offbeat Under 15s game disrupted as mob of spectators get a little too passionate

        Wanted woman could be in the Clarence

        Premium Content Wanted woman could be in the Clarence

        Crime A 42-year-old woman wanted by police on an arrest warrant over a weapons offence...