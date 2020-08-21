WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend
THE COLD weather is set to blast across the Northern Rivers this weekend, and for those looking for a bit of a trip, you may get to see some snow across the range.
It will be a bit of a drive though. Contrary to reports earlier in the week, the Tenterfield area will miss out on the wintry blast, with the township sitting just under the heights predicted.
“The snow levels will be dropping to about 1200m, and Tenterfield is just a little below that,” Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said.
Mr Majchrowski said that the weather event, which was common at this time of year, came from a pool of cold air that was moving through in line with a cold front.
“We’ve got some snow hitting around Guyra, Walcha and the Barrington Tops starting from later today, but with the majority of falls predicted to be tomorrow.
“There may be up to 5cm of snow more likely toward the Barrington Tops, with a cm up towards Guyra.
“It may be more likely to be flurries of snow in those areas as the air starts to dry out further north — there won’t be a lot of moisture.”
According to the bureau’s MetEye service, the falls around the Guyra area will be at their heaviest from midday Saturday until nightfall, and then return Sunday morning until midday.
Police have urged caution while travelling on icy roads, with many people leaving the roads in the unfamiliar conditions.
With snow falling in Alpine areas, please use caution on roads as snow clearing continues, a number of minor accidents were attended to this morning. ❄️ Live Traffic NSWPosted by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force on Monday, 1 June 2020