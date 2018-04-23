Winters' team the one to beat

GRAFTON Greyhound Racing Club races tonight with a very tough 11-race program on paper.

Hopefully this works in reverse for our punters, as in previous weeks there has looked to be some really good bets on paper, only to see all the good things get rolled.

Looking for some good bets tonight, punters should certainly watch one trainer. Yep, it's former Grafton Ghosts first grade premiership winner Des "Skinny” Winters.

The Winters' team is flying at the moment. Not just his greyhounds, but also his beloved St George Dragons who tasted their first loss at the weekend. Hopefully it's not a bad omen!

I think Des's best chance tonight, and in turn my best bet on the program, is in race five, the GDSC Stakes over 407m, in the shape of Jacklyn Valley who has the coveted one alley. Jacklyn Valley resumed from a 4.5-month spell last week when running a sizzling first leader split of 8.37, only to knock up down the straight for a gallant third to Zinchenko in a good 23.32.

Already a winner here over tonight's journey in a good 23.29, I am sure this bitch will be a lot stronger at her second run back from her spell and prove too good for her opposition tonight.

Looking for dangers in the race, the Brett Hastie-trained Trip to Vegas drawn in box two is always a chance and even Pink Geitz drawn out in the seven is worth an each-way flutter.

Race seven tonight is The Ladbrokes 1-2 Red Dog Final over 407m and is certainly a very tough affair with plenty of chances.

I am sticking with the honest Wheelie Wheels for Mitch Northfield drawn in the eight box. I, like most punters, was stunned last week when Wheelie Wheels led easily at the first turn only to get run down by the promising Kiarni Tiger.

The winner of the Easter Maiden previously in 23.30, Wheelie Wheels might just pinch this final tonight, especially if she can get down to her sizzling 8.39 first sectional she ran in her maiden final.

Looking for dangers, Dave Richardson's promising pup Sandave Storm drawn in box four never jumped last week when a good second to Zinchenko and, if he can improve his box manners, he will be hard to beat.

As I said previously Kiarni Tiger was most impressive running down Wheelie Wheels box eight last week, but the only snag tonight is this promising dog goes into box six.

Another one of the Winters' team that I like is in race four, The Clarence Valley Sheds Stakes over 305m. Bubba Valley has finally lifted the curse of the box draw, which has plagued the bitch her last five starts, to draw extremely well.

She is a winner over tonight's trip in a speedy 17.69, so I expect Bubba Valley to be back in the winner's circle tonight. Nilly Nelly drawn in the three box was an impressive winner last week in 17.80, and I think she could provide the quinella for our exotic punters.

Punters looking for a get-out bet should go to race 10, The Masters Stakes over 407m, and back Sandy Robertson's consistent old chaser in Tranquil Manu drawn in box two.

At just over four years old, Tranquil Manu has had 88 starts for 15 wins, 23 seconds and 13 thirds for nearly $28,000 in prize money.

If Tranquil Manu can get down to his PB of 23.33 from box two, I am sure he can lead all the way in tonight's race. Eternal Spring drawn in the red box for Laurie Meteyard is the danger and will be charging home at the end of tonight's race. If this race was over the longer 480m, I'm tipping I would have had Eternal Spring on top.

Punters staying for the last race, The Ladbrokes Boost Exotic Stakes over 480m, might just have to do that to find the exotics. This looks a dead-set match race between the honest chasers Valley Knockin and Orara Sal drawn beside each other in the four and five boxes.

The first race tonight is on at 7.02 and the last race 11 is 10.30pm.