Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hugh Bowman and champion mare Winx. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Bowman and champion mare Winx. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

By George, Winx has done it again

15th Sep 2018 3:53 PM

ANOTHER DAY, another record.

Wonder mare Winx has created history again by becoming the first horse to win three consecutive George Main Stakes.

In front of more than 13,000 racegoers, the champion mare also extended her winning sequence to 27 consecutive victories.

And it was the Winx we've become so familiar with too.

Jockey Hugh Bowman positioned Winx last after she jumped from barrier three of seven before showing incredible acceleration at the 200m to register an amazing five-length win on a near-perfect Randwick surface.

Her latest success edges her closer to $20 million in prizemoney and extends her unbeaten streak well beyond three years.

Two punters will be well pleased with her performance.

Hugh Bowman and Winx return to scale after winning the George Main Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Bowman and Winx return to scale after winning the George Main Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

A bet of $155,000 at $1.10 was placed on the champion earlier on Saturday and followed up with another whopping $120,000 at the same price.

Other notable bets on Winx included $39,730 at $1.10, $20,000 at $1.10, $13,000 at $1.10 and $10,000 at $1.10 multiple times.

FormGuide

Related Items

george main stakes hugh bowman le romain randwick winx

Top Stories

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    One dead, four injured in roll over

    Crime UPDATE: A man has died in an isolated area of the Clarence Valley

    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    An oval upgrade for the good of the community

    News Ken Leeson Oval to get a facelift with help from government

    • 15th Sep 2018 4:31 PM
    CHOP TO THE TOP: Owen chases national series final

    premium_icon CHOP TO THE TOP: Owen chases national series final

    eXtra SOUTH Grafton axeman Chris Owen is as focused as he ever will be.

    Local Partners