Winx is poised to join Black Caviar and Sunline as a triple winner of the Australian racehorse of the Year award.
Horses

Winx reels in Black Caviar again

by LEO SCHLINK
27th Sep 2018 7:55 AM

ALREADY in the midst of a defining spring, Winx is poised to dominate next Thursday's Australian Racehorse of the Year awards.

Chris Waller and Hugh Bowman are assured of winning the trainer and jockey categories based on the number of Group 1 wins, and Winx almost certainly will become only the third three-time Racehorse of the Year.

Black Caviar and Sunline both completed the hat-trick. Makybe Diva and Might And Power won it twice.

In Melbourne for Saturday week's Turnbull Stakes, Winx is also expected to land the champion middle distance award after the release of the finalists in seven categories

Winx is up against Gailo Chop, Humidor, Tosen Stardom and Happy Clapper in the middle distance group.

The awards cover performances on Australian tracks as well as international runs by Australian-trained horses in the 2017-18 season.

Under the criteria, Merchant Navy's effort to win the Coolmore Stud Stakes for Aaron Purcell was considered - but not the colt's Royal Ascot victory when trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien.

Waller could figure in several categories, and not solely through Winx.

He has Oaks-winning pair Unforgotten and Youngstar vying for the champion three-year-old filly against Alizee, Shoals and She Will Reign.

Waller also has greybeard Who Shot Thebarman among the champion stayer finalists along with the Lloyd Williams-owned trio Rekindling, Johannes Vermeer and Almandin.

Ace High, who is also nominated in the three-year-old colts and geldings category, completes the group.

 

Hugh Bowman gives Winx a well deserved pat.
In his own age group, Ace High has been pitted against Levendi, Kementari, Trapeze Artist and Merchant Navy.

Merchant Navy and Trapeze Artist will compete for the sprinter's trophy against Redkirk Warrior, Vega Magic and Santa Ana Lane.

The two-year-old division features Estijaab, Seabrook, Sunlight, Written By and ­Oohood. Wells, Gold Medals, Zed Em, Self Sense and Cougar Express are the finalists in the jumper category.

leo.schlink@news.com.au

 

Rekindling (pink cap) takes out last year’s Melbourne Cup. Picture: Michael Klein
CHAMPION TWO-YEAR-OLD

Estijaab, Seabrook, Sunlight, Written By, Oohood.

 

CHAMPION THREE-YEAR-OLD FILLY

Unforgotten, Youngstar, Alizee, Shoals, She Will Reign.

 

CHAMPION THREE-YEAR-OLD COLT OR GELDING

Kementari, Ace High, Trapeze Artist, Merchant Navy, Levendi.

 

CHAMPION SPRINTER

Trapeze Artist, Vega Magic, Redkirk Warrior, Redzel, Santa Ana Lane.

 

CHAMPION MIDDLE DISTANCE

Gailo Chop, Humidor, Tosen Stardom, Winx, Happy Clapper

 

CHAMPION STAYER

Rekindling, Johannes Vermeer, Almandin, Who Shot Thebarman, Ace High.

 

CHAMPION JUMPER

Wells, Gold Medals, Zed Em, Self Sense, Cougar Express.

 

 

 

 

Peak of her game: Luke Nolen and Black Caviar.
