Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Winx draws wide for final race

by Ray Thomas
9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

CHAMPOIN mare Winx has been drawn to start from the outside barrier against eight rivals for her farewell race, the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx is attempting a fairytale end to her storied career, chasing a 33rd consecutive in and her 25th at Group 1 level.

Her Queen Elizabeth Stakes opponents include old rivals Happy Clapper (barrier six) and Hartnell (four).

Japanese raider Kluger is backing up from his Doncaster Mile fourth placing and has been drawn to start from the inside gate.

 

He's Eminent, the classy former English galloper and likely Queen Elizabeth Stakes frontrunner, has barrier three.

Winx is at $1.06 with Ladbrokes to win her third successive Queen Elizabeth Stakes and end her race career in triumph.

FormGuide

More Stories

horse racing horses queen elizabeth stakes winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Concern as state property office moves to Coffs

    premium_icon Concern as state property office moves to Coffs

    Politics Valuation services under Property NSW moves to Coffs Harbour in quiet move

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:37 AM
    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    premium_icon TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    News Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    premium_icon 'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    News Should these 'vehicles' be banned from Brooms Head beach?

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    'Our thoughts are with these families at this terrible time'

    'Our thoughts are with these families at this terrible time'

    News Police remind the public to be safe after multiple incidents