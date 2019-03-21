Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Winx parades in the mounting yard after a trackwork session at Rosehill Gardens on March 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Winx will be racing in the George Ryder Stakes on Golden Slipper Day. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Horses

‘Picture perfect’ Winx all set for 32 in a row

by Ray Thomas
21st Mar 2019 11:18 AM

Winx worked under the veil of darkness this morning but she will be the shining light at the Golden Slipper meeting on Saturday.

The champion mare strode over 800m in a solo gallop and although she wasn't out to break the clock, jockey Hugh Bowman and trainer Chris Waller said she is on target for the $1 million The Agency George Ryder Stakes (1500m), one of five Group 1 races at the Slipper meeting.

 

Winx in the mounting yard after a track session. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
"She feels as good as she looks,'' Bowman said.

"She wasn't out there to do a whole lot as she galloped very well with Unforgotten on Tuesday morning but she's ready for Saturday.''

Winx, who is aiming for her fourth consecutive George Ryder Stakes, is into $1.06 favouritism with TAB Fixed Odds to win her 32nd race in succession and her 24th at Group 1 level.

 

Winx was ‘picture perfect’ said her jockey Huw Bowman. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images
Winx is ready for 32 in a row! (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
"I don't want to sound arrogant but Winx only has to hold her position of where she's been the last 10 or 20 starts, let alone 30 starts," Waller said.

"We just have to make sure she's trouble free, comes home safely and then you've always got to respect luck in running. It's a sport and there's always challengers coming through and we always respect them of course.

"But ultimately, we've got to worry about Winx and she's picture perfect.''

