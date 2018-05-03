Winx owner heads to Morphettville

Peter Tighe after Winx won her third Cox Plate at Moonee Valley. Picture: Ian Currie

HE'S best-known as an owner of the mighty Winx but Peter Tighe hopes another of his female racehorses can thrust him into the spotlight at Morphettville on Saturday.

Tighe's highly promising filly Savacool is one of the favourites for the $500,000 Schweppes Oaks and he hopes the three-year-old can deliver him another chunk of Group 1 glory with his first runner at the Adelaide track.

Queenslander Tighe, a highly successful fruit and vegetable wholesaler, owns shares in around 55 racehorses, all with trainer Chris Waller, including arguably the world's best in Winx.

Tighe has held the Cox Plate aloft three times but reckons he still gets a big buzz when one of his horses cross the line first, regardless of the race.

"We just love going to the races," Tighe said.

"I travel to South Australia quite often for business but I've never been to the races there, so I'm really looking forward to getting to Morphettville.

"Win, lose or draw, it'll be a great day out.

"Last Saturday we were guests of the Emerald races in central Queensland.

"So I'm going from Emerald one Saturday to Morphettville the next.

"It's all part of the journey but it's a hell of a lot of fun."

Savacool was a $220,000 buy at the 2016 New Zealand Premier Yearling Sale and already looks like an astute purchase.

Savacool wins at Caulfield. Picture: George Salpigtidis/AAP

"We buy at the Karaka sale each year in January. There are about six or eight of us in the group. The first year we bought Preferment and he ended up winning the VRC Derby.

"We've continued to buy about a half-dozen horses from that sale each year.

"We're certainly enjoying the run. Another horse we bought in the same group as Savacool was a horse called Unforgotten and she won the AJC Oaks a couple of weeks ago."

While she's not in Winx's league just yet, Savacool has shown a good dose of ability in her six starts, winning three times including an impressive last-start effort at Caulfield.

Drawn barrier 11 with champion Victorian hoop Damien Oliver in the saddle, she is rated a $5 chance in Ladbrokes fixed-odds markets to give Waller back-to-back Oaks wins after claiming last year's race with Egg Tart. The Darren Weir-trained Sopressa holds narrow favouritism at $4.80.

Tighe isn't deterred by the prospect of a rain-affected track on Saturday.

"She's a bit of an unknown quantity but she's done everything we've asked of her so far," Tighe said.

"Chris has a pretty good template from what he did last year with Egg Tart.

"I think she's ready to run a good race.

"There was a big shower of rain when she ran at Caulfield last time and it didn't seem to worry her. She ploughed through it pretty well, so I think she'll be OK if it's a bit wet on Saturday.