Winx joins Black Caviar at racing’s pinnacle

Jockey Hugh Bowman has guided Winx, seen in an exhibition gallop at Randwick on April 7, to her 25th successive win. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

Jockey Hugh Bowman has guided Winx, seen in an exhibition gallop at Randwick on April 7, to her 25th successive win. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

CHAMPION mare Winx matched Black Caviar's record of 25 wins in row in taking out her second consecutive $4 million Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick.

A crack field of established locals such as Happy Clapper, Gailo Chop and Humidor along with internationals Success Days and Ambitious tried to stop the great mare from creating history but they were no match for her.

Winx defeated Gailo Chop by three lengths after booting clear of the field at the 150m mark.

She showed her usual sprint combined with unparalleled stamina to break the hearts of a crack field of Group 1 stars.

She'll now have a spell before trying to win the Cox Plate in the spring for the fourth time, but she'll be back in Sydney first to resume in the Warwick Stakes in August.

Trainer Chris Waller said it was pure relief after another dominant win by the champion mare.

"It's hard to explain. It's an amazing sport. She's our girl. There was great competition today," Waller said as he fought back the tears.

Winning jockey Hugh Bowman said: "What an amazing thrill she gives me. It's an incredible moment."

When told a movie would be made the achievement, Bowman quipped: "They'll have to find someone attractive to play me."

AUSTRALIA'S ALL-TIME LEADING PRIZEMONEY EARNERS

1 Winx $18,988,430; 2 Makybe Diva $14,526,690; 3 Sunline $11,351,610; 4 Northerly $9,341,850; 5 So You Think $8,813,497; 6 Chautauqua $8,776,935; 7 Redzel $8,221,750; 8 Black Caviar $7,953,936; 9 Buffering $7,300,190; 10 Criterion $7,268,869

MOST GROUP 1 WINS

(Australia only)

1 Winx 18, 2 Black Caviar 15, 3 Kingston Town 14, 4 Sunline 13, 4 Tie The Knot 13, 6 Manikato 11, 6 Lonhro 11, 6 Rough Habit 11, 9 Octagonal 10, 10 Northerly 9

WORLD GROUP 1 RECORDS

18 Winx, 16 John Henry, 15 Black Caviar, 14 Kingston Town, Affirmed, Goldikova; 13 Bayakoa, Spectacular Bid, Sunline, Tie The Knot, Zenyatta

WINNING STREAKS

25 Black Caviar, Winx; 19 Gloaming, Desert Gold; 18 Ajax; 17 Mainbrace; 15 Bernborough, Carbine; 14 Phar Lap, 13 Limerick, 12 Tulloch, Firestick; 11 Kingston Town, Eurythmic, Beau Livre, Somerset Fair, Barakey