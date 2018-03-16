20kg blockage found in Maclean sewer

THE following content might not be best around the breakfast table.

Try to picture yourself as a worker on Clarence Valley Council's sewer system. Now think about what it would be like to come across a 15-20kg blockage in the sewer and how unpleasant it might be to have to clean that up.

That's what the sewer crew came up against lately when they found the sewer in Maclean blocked with wipes, and it has prompted council to remind people that wipes are not flushable and should not go into toilets.

An example of some of the material found in a blocked sewer pump in Iluka. Clarence Valley Council

Council's water cycle manager, Greg Mashiah, said wipes should never be flushed, despite what it might claim on the packaging.

"Wipes block sewers, it is as simple as that," he said.

"People should also be careful about things that are labelled biodegradable. Biodegradable does not mean it's flushable.

"Even if the product carries wording like 'flushable wipes' they should be avoided. They are not flushable.

"The only things that should be flushed down the toilets are human waste and toilet paper."