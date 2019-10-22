WIRES needs your help to save our native animals

WIRES has made a public appeal to help to save NSW's drought stricken native animals.

WIRES branches across the Clarence Valley, Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers, New England and Central West have put the call out for the public's help to save an increasing number of underweight and malnourished native animals coming into care due to the ongoing drought and bushfire.

WIRES are experiencing overwhelming numbers of native animals coming into care, especially kangaroo and wallaby joeys and flying-fox pups.

In the Coffs Harbour and Yamba areas, WIRES have recorded a big increase in grey-headed flying-fox rescues with the majority believed to be suffering from starvation. The grey-headed flying-fox is listed as Vulnerable by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment which also acknowledges the important role they have for our forest, stating, "flying-foxes help pollinate plants and spread seeds, ensuring the survival of our native forests. They do this over much larger distances than birds or insects”.

According to WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor, many animals are coming into care due to food shortages and the ongoing food and medication costs continue to mount as the drought drags on.

"We need community support for our Wildlife Food Fund to help with the orphans currently coming into care,” Ms Taylor said.

"With no forecast of substantial rain in the foreseeable future, the situation is only going to get worse as summer approaches.

"You only have to drive on any country highway to see the numbers of native animals being killed by vehicles as they search for what little pick is left on the roadside - many of these are carrying joeys.”

October is traditionally the busiest time of year for WIRES as native animals give birth or hatch their young with the Rescue Call Centre receiving 700 - 800 calls each week from concerned members of the public.

"Our native animals are being confronted with the worst conditions we have experienced in decades,” Ms Taylor said.

"We encourage the people of NSW to help save the lives of these orphaned animals while we wait for this terrible drought to end.”

To donate to the WIRES Food Fund please visit wildlifefoodfund.org.au - all gifts $2 and over are tax deductible.

If you should find an injured, orphaned or displaced native animal please call WIRES on 1300 094 737.