Wisconsin locals join the family

CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Members of the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday and their fellow Rotarians from Wisconsin, US.

CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Members of the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday and their fellow Rotarians from Wisconsin, US. Tim Jarrett

It ISN'T often you fly halfway around the world to be welcomed with open arms by someone you have never met.

But that is all part of the deal for a group of travellers from Wisconsin, US.

In the Clarence Valley as part of an international exchange program run by Rotary International, the group has spent the last 11 days travelling around and living with local Rotary members.

Group leader Mark Etrheim was on his eighth trip and loves the opportunities that come along with these "Friendship Exchanges”.

"I have always been a traveller and I have visited a lot of places but during these times I didn't really develop friendships,” he said.

"If you can imagine visiting New York, what are the chances of staying at a stranger's home or going to a local party? It just doesn't happen.

"The real purpose of this program is to develop friendships while having our hosts show us things that they think are important in their country.”

Bob Booth, president of the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday, was happy to be hosting the group and explained the reciprocity that exists within the program.

"Usually when one group comes over, it will be closely followed by a group of our members going back to visit later,” he said.

"One of our upcoming trips will see members heading over to Brazil.”

The links created by Rotary International are one of the reasons why Mr Etrheim is so passionate about getting others involved in both the club and the friendship exchanges.

"I always encourage people to do these exchanges because they are so unique.

"The Rotary club knocks the walls down, we become friends instantaneously because we are all in the same club, which is amazing in itself because we let anybody in.”