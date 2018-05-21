Wise by name and nature, Audrey's 100 not out

MILESTONE; Grafton's Audrey Wise turned 100 on Thursday and has been celebrating ever since.

IT DEFINITELY seems to help to have a good sense of humour when you reach a milestone like turning 100.

The newest centenarian in town, Audrey Wise, was certainly in fine form on Sunday morning after a birthday gathering and a royal wedding the day before.

She turned 100 last Thursday (May 17) and has been enjoying the celebrity since then, despite not wanting any attention from the local newspaper.

"My grandson did all of this. I could shoot him but he must be proud of his Nan so I can't be too cross,” she said.

Mrs Wise has already received a barrage of official correspondence acknowledging her big birthday, including letters and cards from various dignitaries, politicians and the ultimate birthday greeting, official congratulations from the Queen of England.

"We watched the royal wedding last night.

"The Queen looked lovely. I had 14 sleeps during it, but I saw the best parts,” she said.

Mrs Wise said she had been busy for the past few days greeting guests and receiving well-wishes.

"(MP) Kevin Hogan came and had morning tea with me on Friday and brought flowers,” she said.

"And we had 50 people here (in the backyard) yesterday. I never stopped talking. It's a big job kissing and hugging 50 people.”

Mrs Wise spent most of her life in the Tweed area (her husband died in 1983), before moving to the Clarence when she turned 90 to be closer to her only child, Carol Inmon.

"She lived independently in Grafton until she turned 95 and then came to live with me,” Carol said.

The grandmother to two (Nick and Brad Inmon), and boasting five great-grandchildren, Mrs Wise was pretty satisfied with how life had panned out for her.

"And now I'm going to spend the rest of the day opening presents with my great-granddaughter,” she said.

Carol said she really didn't consider the prospect of having her Mum around at 100, the pair feeling a bit partied out after the past few days.

"I told Mum that this is the last birthday party for a while now. We'll have another one if she makes it to 110,”, she joked.

"We thought her 90th was going to be her last big one but we gave her another at 97 and now we're here.”

Mrs Wise said she had no idea why she had made it to 100 in such good shape but admitted she had been a teetotaller all her life.

"Eat all your vegies, and walk every day would be my advice,” she said.

Keeping busy and active has certainly paid off for the 100-year-old, her patience and agility on display while she was getting up and down as we tried to find the right spot for a suitable photograph.

Using a walking device was something Mrs Wise had no desire to take up at this stage of her life, she said when questioned about her mobility.

"She still washes up every day and sweeps the floor,” Carol said, explaining her mother's mindset.

"I also haven't won Lotto yet. I still try every week. I've got plans to move to Woolgoola if that happens. Or Bundaberg where it's nice and warm,” the birthday girl said.