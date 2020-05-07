Menu
Owners of newly opened food shop Wishbone in Yamba Amy Gray and Cody Jones.
Owners of newly opened food shop Wishbone in Yamba Amy Gray and Cody Jones.
WISHBONE: No chickening out for Yamba couple

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th May 2020 12:00 AM
AFTER months of toil preparing and renovating, a global pandemic wasn’t going to stop Cody Jones and Amy Gray opening their new Yamba food shop.

On March 27, just after the government instituted restrictions across the country, the pair opened Wishbone in the Yamba CBD, and although there weren’t many people on the first day, it soon became a lot more than they expected.

“We knew they were coming in, and we had the weekend, and we thought we’d jump straight in and have a trial run,” Mr Jones said.

Offering fresh free-range chickens and other meals with an emphasis on home-style cooking and everything fresh, they were surprised how many people came out to support them.

“There’s not much foot traffic, but there are locals who are just coming back again as repeat customers. It’s all on the word-of-mouth and social media.”

The shop closed for a short period to reassess what was working and needed tweaking in the new retail environment, reopening the week following Easter.

“We didn’t want to open on Easter weekend, so we didn’t encourage people to be travelling in,” Mr Jones said.

“But we’re open three days a week now, and each weekend we’re open it’s picking up more and more.

“Even with COVID, it’s all locals and everybody saying that they want to support us which has been awesome — there have been so many people.”

With fully qualified chefs cooking, a popular item with punters has been their family pack offer.

However, Mr Jones said he has his eyes on another menu item.

“The works burger is my favourite,” he said. “It’s got Speed’s special sausage mince from the butcher which is great, and the family pack has been really strong.”

The shop has been offering home delivery, which was never something the couple thought they’d do but changed due to the current circumstances.

“We really wanted to push fresh food, and we’re happy people are coming back and supporting us,” Mr Jones said.

