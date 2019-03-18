Without Risk shows she's got the legs on outside

CLEAR RUN: The Matthew Dunn-trained Without Risk (12) flies down the outside to take out the Yamba Golf and Country Club Yamba Cup (1200m) from stablemate Wakata.

CLEAR RUN: The Matthew Dunn-trained Without Risk (12) flies down the outside to take out the Yamba Golf and Country Club Yamba Cup (1200m) from stablemate Wakata. Trackside Photography

RACING: Lightly-raced four-year-old mare Without Risk defied her inexperience and a wide draw to take out the annual Yamba Cup.

The Hutchins Thoroughbreds mare was ridden to perfection by Sydney jockey Glyn Schofield, flying down the outside to beat stablemate Wakata on the line in the 1200m showcase maiden plate.

It completed a second quinella for the day for leading Northern Rivers trainer Matt Dunn after his stable had finished first and second in the opener of the Clarence River Jockey Club's Blues, Brews and Barbecues race day.

The Yamba Cup was only the third start for the mare out of stakes winner Risk Aversion, after a strong second place at Ipswich provincials in October.

Bloodstock consultant and representative for the Hutchins family Neil Jenkinson, said it was a proud win, but one they knew was never far away.

"She is a nice mare, she is really well bred. We raced her mother and she was a stakes winner for us so the pedigree was always there,” he said.

"She is a four-year-old but she is really only a filly. She has had a few troubles and dramas, but she is a horse we think a lot of.

"She wants more ground and she will win some bigger races in the future, but it is a lovely big scoping track here at Grafton so it is great to bring a filly like her here to win.

While she might have drawn wide in barrier 12, Jenkinson said it was something that actually played into her hands with the room to roam.

"I thought she was a winner the moment they drew the barriers,” he said.