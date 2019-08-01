Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Marnie Brighton
News

'Without volunteers things just don't get done' says Marnie

Tim Howard
by
1st Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS PRESIDENT of a Clarence Valley sporting club, the 2018 and inaugural winner of the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award knows the value of volunteers.

"They're what makes everything run smoothly," she said.

"Without volunteers many of the important things just don't get done."

Unfortunately Ms Brighton was in Victoria competing for the Clarence Valley BMX Club, of which she is president, when the award was made.

In her place she sent a video acceptance speech in which she revealed what drove her to volunteer so much of her time to her club and the community.

"I think I speak for all volunteers when I say it's never a chore if you're passionate about what you do for your community," she said.

Although she couldn't make the awards, Ms Brighton shared an emotional conversation with Holly's parents, Ron and Wendy Butcher.

"Mr Butcher was my teacher at school and I told hold him what a humbling experience it was to win this award," she said.

More Stories

clarence valley bmx club futurecv holly butcher holly butcher volunteer of the year marnie brighton volunteers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community We need your help to find the most popular place to take the little ones for a trim

    OUR SAY: We need the social glue to make them stay

    premium_icon OUR SAY: We need the social glue to make them stay

    Opinion We need to provide more than jobs to keep young professionals around

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Grafton man loses hunger for work after $200k surprise

    Grafton man loses hunger for work after $200k surprise

    Offbeat 'Two hundred thousand dollars sounds good!'