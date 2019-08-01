'Without volunteers things just don't get done' says Marnie

AS PRESIDENT of a Clarence Valley sporting club, the 2018 and inaugural winner of the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award knows the value of volunteers.

"They're what makes everything run smoothly," she said.

"Without volunteers many of the important things just don't get done."

Unfortunately Ms Brighton was in Victoria competing for the Clarence Valley BMX Club, of which she is president, when the award was made.

In her place she sent a video acceptance speech in which she revealed what drove her to volunteer so much of her time to her club and the community.

"I think I speak for all volunteers when I say it's never a chore if you're passionate about what you do for your community," she said.

Although she couldn't make the awards, Ms Brighton shared an emotional conversation with Holly's parents, Ron and Wendy Butcher.

"Mr Butcher was my teacher at school and I told hold him what a humbling experience it was to win this award," she said.