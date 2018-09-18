Witness heard: 'What should we do with the bodies'

A YOUNG woman told a jury she was high on methamphetamines with another girl when they both heard a man nearby say: "What should we do with the bodies".

This was revealed in a double murder trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton where Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong have pleaded not guilty to murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

Dusti-Lee White gave evidence yesterday, saying she was sitting out the front of Claire Reivers' unit having a cigarette when she was 16 or 17 years old with Rebecca Kenny when she heard the conversation.

She said she didn't know which of the three men inside the unit - who she identified as Mr Hong, Mr Armstrong or William "Willy" Mitchell - made the comment.

Under cross-examination, the court heard Ms White had suffered trauma and a brain injury which impaired her memory. However, she was adamant this conversation took place with those people in 2013.

Ms Reivers gave evidence later in the day, saying her memory of that time in her life was vague due to drugs and did not recall either Mr Hong or Mr Armstrong ever mentioning Ms Barnett or Mr Martinez in her home.

She said Mr Hong and Mr Armstrong "may have been there" in her unit "at some time".

Ms White also told the court she was in the car with Mr Armstrong some time later when he said Ms Barnett had received a "hot shot" (lethal dose) because she owed money.