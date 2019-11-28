Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
Crime

'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

by LEA EMERY
28th Nov 2019 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SON of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.

Paanice Frauline Lawrence is accused of shooting her partner Scott Morrison in Southport in the early hours of January 3, last year.

She is charged with one count each of murder and possessing a weapon.

Her son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refused to provide evidence in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Kerry Magee tried to get Mr Lawrence to take an affirmation in the court.

"Just charge me, charge me with something," he said via video link from a New South Wales prison.

"I am not going to proceed with this."

Mr Lawrence said he was not even prepared to answer questions asked by his mother's legal representatives.

He said he did not want to get legal advice and the Magistrate could just charge him.

Mr Lawrence told the court he was "still going to court for terrorism offences".

The committal hearing has been stood down.

It is expected to take two days.

domestic violence murder paanice frauline lawrence tuki terangi lawrence violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest information on Clarence fires

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest information on Clarence fires

        News Stay up to date on the latest bushfire information in and around the Clarence Valley

        Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        premium_icon Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        News Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW...

        Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        premium_icon Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        News Murder trial of man accused of Grafton jail bashing continues

        Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        premium_icon Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        Council News Unfashionable conspiracy theorists lead council to reject guidelines