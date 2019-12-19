Witness ‘very clearly’ saw Prince Andrew in club

A witness who alleged she “very clearly” saw Prince Andrew in Tramp nightclub with Australian based woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre has been interviewed “multiple times”. The London woman has been working with United States based lawyers to gather evidence of her night at the club in 2001, which will be key to any potential questioning of the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew has denied attending the famous nightclub in Jermyn Street, London, with Ms Roberts Giuffre before she alleged she was forced to have sex with him by notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew outside the King Edward VII hospital in London. Picture: Sang Tan

She was 17 at the time and a photograph was taken of Prince Andrew with his arm around her bare midriff.

Lisa Bloom is representing the witness and five other victims of Epstein, a friend of Prince Andrew who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on new child sex charges.

Ms Bloom said she would reveal the full details of the witness' claims within weeks.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre during her interview with the BBC about Prince Andrew.

"The woman has come forward to say she remembers it very clearly because she was awe-struck by the fact there was a Prince in the midst there in the club that night," she said.

"She looked at him and she looked at the young girl he was with and it made a big impression on her so we are working with her to gather up her evidence in corroboration and take her to law enforcement."

When asked if the witness had evidence of her attendance at the club, Ms Bloom said: "Yes, but we're in the midst of the investigation now so I'm not revealing what we're doing on a day-to-day basis."

The investigation of her claims has taken longer because of the time gap between the evening and the report.

Ms Bloom said she found the witness credible.

"We've interviewed her multiple times, my team and I," she said.

"I definitely find her credible which is why we are moving forward doing this for free and no charge to anyone, I just think it's important as a public service to do this."

Virginia Roberts, who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre, when she was much younger. Picture: Supplied

A second person has also come forward claiming she saw Prince Andrew at the nightclub.

Another woman has claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew after his divorce but was not coerced, according to reports.

Prince Andrew has been forced to stand down from royal duties for the "foreseeable future" following his interview on the BBC trying to distance himself from Ms Roberts Giuffre's claims.

He was widely criticised for showing no sympathy to Epstein's victims.

The billionaire was accused of running a paedophile ring with the help of his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who has not been seen since June.

He also took underage girls on his private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express", to a Caribbean island where he raped them, according to claims made by the girls.

Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of procuring sex with a minor and sentenced to 18 months.

Prince Andrew visited him after his release from jail at his New York home.

The scandal has rocked the foundations of the royal family.

Known as the Queen's favourite son, he was a surprise guest at a party for Buckingham Palace staff this week.