CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

Pictures of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire early on a May 27. Police say witnesses heard voices and saw a small fire before the blaze took hold. Su Crocker-Salmon

POLICE believe they have uncovered evidence that arsonists were responsible for a fire which destroyed a church at Glenreagh.

During a press conference today Coffs Clarence Command duty officer Inspector Brendan Gorman revealed witnesses to the fire, which destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church, reported seeing a small fire at the rear of the church and hearing voices near the church prior to the fire breaking out.

"Police are treating the fire as suspicious with eye witnesses stating they heard voices and saw a small fire towards the rear of the church before RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue were contacted," Insp Gorman said.

He said SCC Arson Squad are currently assisting Coffs/Clarence Detectives into the Fire which occurred just before 5am on Sunday, May 27.

Insp Gorman said police declared the fire site a crime scene and removed a number of exhibits for further forensic examination.

Police are urging anyone with further information to contact Grafton Detectives on 6642 0222 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000