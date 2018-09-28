KITCHEN WIZ: Grafton chef goes from Maccas to mid-air Jarrard Potter Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

FROM witches and wizards slaving over a cauldron for their potions to the modern-day sorcery of chefs like Heston Blumenthal, the kitchen has always been a magical place, and for Grafton-born chef Jeremy Steele, the magic is real.

Going from cooking scrambled eggs for breakfast in bed for his mother and serving burgers from the drive-thru window of South Grafton McDonald's to working in some of the most prestigious kitchens in Australia and abroad, Jeremy has worked to make his mark in the culinary world.

However it might come as a surprise to hear that for someone who has worked with and cooked for some of the biggest names in the business, such as Marco Pierre White, Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel, cooking wasn't Jeremy's first love.

It was magic.

Chef Jeremy Steele is now the regional executive chef for the world’s largest catering company, working on designing and developing airline menus. Krum Krumov

"Growing up through school I was like the class clown and I don't know how it worked out, but I ended up doing a magic course at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium," Jeremy said.

"I always loved circuses and things like that so a mate and I started a little magic business, and we used to do childrens birthday parties.

"We had doves and guinea pigs and everything and we had a really successful business from when I was 12 to about 15 or 16.

"We went on Red Faces, we did Channel 10's special children's Christmas party, we performed some good shows.

"Every child's birthday in the Clarence Valley for those years from Wooloweyah to Coutts Crossing we performed, and sometimes three on a Saturday and two on a Sunday, it was just mental."

Magic was Jeremy's great passion, but in his own words you could either end up a David Copperfield, or the magician who lived in a caravan behind the circus, so he decided to pick up a trade, and cooking was a natural fit.

"I thought I'd get my trade and earn money as a chef and then pursue my love of magic, because that was everything to me, but I fell in love with cooking, which I'd always enjoyed," he said.

"I started cooking as early as I could around seven or eight years old, I was given a Family Circle Children's Cook Book for my 10th birthday, and I still have it."

Jeremy wasn't short of role models when it came to the kitchen, with both his mother and father more than handy cooks, and his older cousin Broadie Steele a chef.

His parents would often use Broadie as an example of what a career as a chef could be like. As Broadie trained in New Zealand and then travelled the world, working at the Dorchester in London, Jeremy said it was an eye-opener to what could be possible as a professional chef.

While Jeremy helped out in the kitchen, he was also inspired to dream of working in a renowned kitchen by an unlikely source: a TV guide.

"There used to be a Clarence TV guide, and it had ads on the front and Zacks on Bent St used to advertise and they'd have photos of the chefs all dressed up and they'd advertise the menu and it was really fine dining, really gourmet and I knew that's where I wanted to work," he said.

"I clearly remember visiting a career expo at the GDSC upstairs when at high school at Catherine McAuley College and I met Chef Mark Ratnam from Grafton TAFE.

"He was dressed neatly in full chefs whites and his tall hat and he told me to stay at school as I appeared to be fully engaged.

"I turned up in his TAFE class the next year."

Teenage Jeremy behind the drive-thru at Maccas in Grafton.

Jeremy began his professional cooking career at McDonald's South Grafton, before washing dishes at the Grafton District Golf Club before finally starting his chefs apprenticeship at Zacks on Bent St, where he worked for three years until he made the switch to Victoria's Restaurant.

After completing his three year off-the-job training at Grafton TAFE, Jeremy has since lived and worked in Fiji, the Cook Islands, the Middle East including Dubai, Doha, and Oman.

Chef Jeremy Steele with the Ritz Carlton team. Lesley Apps

"I have also cooked in Japan, China, Pakistan, London, Germany, Bulgaria just to name a couple, through work and travel I have visited 45 countries so far," he said.

"When I was in the Middle East for three years I was was lucky enough to open the GQ BAR in Dubai, located in the world's tallest hotel, the JW Marriott Marquis. I also had the opportunity to work for Ritz Carlton in Doha leading their signature French fine dining Restaurant La Mer, which was a real buzz, the chef from Grafton serving up fine French cuisine."

Jeremy's work has not only taken him around the world, but also got him in the kitchen with some of the biggest names in the business.

"It's not uncommon to work with a chef during the day and then go home and see them on the Food Network or a SBS cooking show," he said.

Jeremy Steele had the opportunity to cook for celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

"In the past 12 months I have worked with chef Luke Nyguen, Sean Connolly and the healthy chef Theresa Cutter and met Manu (Feildel), Ben Bayley, Nigella (Lawson), and I also had the pleasure of cooking with Michelin starred French chef Olivier (Bellin) in Hamburg in April of this year.

Manu Feildel and Jeremy Steele

"Being part of the Oz Harvest CEO Cookoff was a buzz, all of the top Australian chefs were involved and it's an amazing event for a great cause.

"I have also met Marco Pierre White, he is one of my culinary heroes and probably the most famous professional chef.

INSTA-FAMOUS: Jeremy Steele with Marco Pierre White, who is an idol of the Grafton-born chef. Lesley Apps

"He was the youngest chef to achieve three Michelin stars and he is a gentleman and so humble.

"It's pretty amazing when you understand his passion drive and respect everything he stands for."

After working for a private family in Oman, putting in 18 hour days and living on espresso coffee, Jeremy started reading a book by Richard Branson.

"It said if you're not enjoying what you're doing you're wasting your time and it was really inspirational and that was enough for me, I put the book down and didn't read any more and I resigned and I thought that I had to get back to doing something I love to do," Jeremy said.

The 34-year-old is now based in Sydney, working as the regional executive chef for the world's largest caterer of meals for airlines, producing 500 million meals annually.

Working to help oversee kitchens in 10 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, if you've flown on any of the region's large airlines, you've eaten a meal designed by Jeremy.

"It's a leadership role, I'm the go-to guy for culinary support and innovation, I lead a team of really talented executive chefs who are designing menus for airlines and I'm helping to showcase their skills," he said.

Aeroplane meals are big business now, and gone are the days of the little bags of peanuts.

"I really showcase our culinary capability and try and win more business," Jeremy said.

"It's a dynamic role and then basically mentoring the chefs to be able to showcase their skills and what we're capable of.

"The biggest constraint is the budget and we also have space and height constraints.

"We don't have much space and every little container has a lid so you've got to work within the constraint of the containers, whether it's height or width."

Jeremy said he counts meeting talented chefs and being part of teams as the highlight of his career so far.

"The teams I have been part of the challenges and the rewards, it's what I love most and every know and then you meet people who are really fascinated by the craft that cooking is," he said.

"I have met so many amazing chefs and people, through my life experience so far I understand the importance of a work life balance and the background stories behind what a lot of people deem as success. In June I had dinner with a very well-known chef with multiple restaurants around the world and a very successful TV career, he sat with his arm around me for most of the night and told me how many times he has 'risked it all' and that's what a chefs life's about for me."

At the Ritz Carlton in Qatar and on the job in Pakistan.

For any younger chefs looking to make a career out of cooking, Jeremy said a desire and hunger for excellence was what drove him, and was necessary for the next generation of chefs.

"I've always loved exceeding guests expectations and being a part of memorable occasions, you're only as good as the last meal you serve so it's a high pressure environment ensuring its always right, you have got to be cut out for it and love what you do," he said.

"Make a career plan early if your serious about working at a top level, no chef I know would ever knock back anyone seeking work with a plan to learn and develop as much as they can and travel as much as you can.

"It teaches you a lot about yourself and others. Don't serve anything substandard and stand up for yourself and what you believe in-Compromises are for relationships not food and wine."

While Jeremy is now at the top of his game, he still remembers his training at McDonald's, and the basics it taught him. After all, McDonald's fries were his first professionally cooked meal. C+