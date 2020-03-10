WIZARD OF OZ: Follow the road to a great show

Jocelyn Menzies gets in character as The Wicked Witch of the West as Isla Gray, who plays Dorothy cowers in the background in preparation for the Little Scottish Youth Theatre Group's performance of The Wizard of Oz in Maclean.

BATHED in green light, staff in one hand, outstretched fingers pointing ominously, Jocelyn Menzies thinks it’s pretty good to be bad.

She is one of two people playing the Wicked Witch of the West in the Little Scottish Town Youth Theatre Group’s production of The Wizard Of Oz.

“It’s really thrilling,” she laughed. “Everything really exciting is themed around you.

“Everyone’s out to get her.”

And while she enjoys the attention her evil ways bring, it is her untimely demise which provides her favourite line of the performance.

“I love it when she screams ‘I’m melting! I’m melting’,” she grinned. “It’s my favourite line.”

Show director Janet Gray said the familiarity the young cast had with the story, a young performers edition which goes for just over an hour, had made them more enthusiastic for the performance.

“There’s more than 30 in the cast, from 16 years old right down to 13 months old.”

The 13-month-old is, of course, a dog who faithfully plays Toto, Dorothy’s companion.

The production still takes in the full story of the movie, including some hidden scenes, with plenty of songs and dancing.

And it’s not just the youth on stage, with them taking all the roles in the production, from their 16-year-old stage manager, to others running lights, sounds, props and stage design.

“It gives them a sense to realise there’s more than just being up on stage,” Ms Gray said.

They're off to see the Wizard, as the Little Scottish Town Youth Theatre Group present the Wizard of Oz musical at the Maclean Civic Hall.

Ms Gray said the cast had been rehearsing since November, and were looking to the performances, including shows for school friends and peers.

“Come along beyond the rainbow and support your local youth,” she said.

The Wizard of Oz will have four performances as well as performances for local schools.

The shows are on at the Maclean Civic Hall from March 27-29, with night-time performances on Friday and Saturday from 7pm, and matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm.

Tickets are available from The Flower Box in Maclean, and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children.