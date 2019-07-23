'Woeful' history sinks bail bid for robbery accused

BAIL DENIED: A Grafton man's bid for bail over an alleged robbery before a police shooting in 2017 was denied due to his poor history of following court orders.

BAIL DENIED: A Grafton man's bid for bail over an alleged robbery before a police shooting in 2017 was denied due to his poor history of following court orders. Caitlan Charles

THE man accused of an alleged robbery which was uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation into the police shooting death of a man in 2017 has had an application for bail denied.

Grafton man Gary Jack McGrady, 27, appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday by audio-visual link after being arrested and charged last week with two counts of robbery in company and aggravated enter dwelling with intent - knowing people there.

During investigations by Strike Force Baxes into the shooting death of a 45-year-old man following a confrontation with police at a unit on North St at Grafton in 2017, police allege they uncovered a robbery where two men entered the unit, assaulted the occupants and stole cash before police arrived.

Grafton Local Court heard an application yesterday for Mr McGrady to be released on bail.

Police prosecutors opposed the application, citing Mr McGrady's previous failure to appear before the court and failure to comply with court orders, the risk of further reoffending and the threat posed to witnesses who could be called upon to give evidence in the matter.

Mr McGrady's lawyer Joel Eng conceded his client had served custodial sentences in the past for similar offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but told the court Mr McGrady had not been in custody since 2015 and had followed court orders since that time.

Mr Eng pointed to an extended period of time without offences as evidence that Mr McGrady was not a risk of reoffending if granted bail.

Mr Eng also said his client had strong family support, and they were willing to provide a promise of a $1000 guarantee to the court of Mr McGrady's compliance with any proposed bail conditions.

Despite the assurances of Mr Eng that Mr McGrady would comply with any bail conditions, Magistrate Annette Sinclair said Mr McGrady's "woeful" history of failure to comply with directions made by the court was a concern the court could not ignore.

Ms Sinclair said Mr McGrady had been the subject of 11 warrants for his arrest between 2009 and 2015 for failure to appear in court,.

She was not satisfied the court could impose any orders to ensure Mr McGrady would appear for future court dates if he was released on bail.

Bail was formally refused, and with no plea entered for the charges Mr McGrady's matter was adjourned to September 16.