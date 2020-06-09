Wolf Pack becomes a howling success

When the founder of The Wolf Pack, Kris Thomsen, posted this photograph of him and his daughters after a surf as something he was grateful for, he was flooded with responses from other men sharing their thanks.

A CLARENCE Valley Facebook group offering men the chance to share experiences and help each other through tough times is looking to convert its digital success into the physical world.

Group founder, Kris Thomsen, said the The Wolf Pack, formed on April 22 this year, has passed 1400 members and shows no signs of stopping.

“It’s been a really humbling, but also exciting,” he said of the group’s growth.

“The week after we formed, we had 1000 members.

“It was really eye opening and showed there was a need for something like this out there.”

He said the group, which encouraged its members help each other by sharing their stories and experiences, provided a tool for men to get through tough times in the lives.

“I was going through a tough time myself,” he said.

“The COVID thing meant I had shut the doors of my shop and was looking at selling off all my stuff.”

After talking with friends, Mr Thomsen realised there were many men going through similar experiences and being able to share them gave them an avenue to better deal with them.

“There’s groups like The Men’s Shed, but there’s not many places where men can jump on and share what’s happening in their lives,” he said.

The Wolf Pack logo.

Mr Thomsen said The Wolf Pack gave men a place where they could tell stories about their lives in complete confidentiality.

“One of the group’s rules is nothing shared in the group goes outside the group,” he said.

He said the group’s appeal has gone well beyond the Clarence Valley.

“We’ve got members from around Australia and even one from Japan,” he said.

He said the group was also developing a website and an Instagram page to broaden its digital footprint.

He and the four other group administrators: Liam Jones, Robbie Hill, Stuart McDonald and Pat Hughes would like to convert the group’s online success into real world contact.

“We want to have biweekly or monthly meetings and get-togethers like barbecues or a night out,” he said.

“Matt Muir at the Yamba Shores Tavern has very kindly offered us his venue for the first one.”

The was also working to attract government grant funding so it could expand its services as well as developing merchandise for sale to generate income.

He said anyone who wanted to join the group was welcome.

“All you have to do is find The Wolf Pack on Facebook and answer a couple of questions,” he said.