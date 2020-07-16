Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Clarence property values during COVID

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence property values during COVID

        Property FIND out how COVID-19 has impacted property values in your town, including some surprises among the highest prices.

        ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        premium_icon ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        Opinion The most courageous response is to carry on putting fate in God’s hands

        People over bats: Clarence MP

        premium_icon People over bats: Clarence MP

        News ‘People come first’ according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis as councils receive...

        IN COURT: 35 people appearing in Maclean court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people appearing in Maclean court

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today