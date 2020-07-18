Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
News

Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies three weeks after car crash

road toll

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        premium_icon JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        Crime ‘It’s one thing to break into a store to steal a car battery based on a need, but to steal a charity box … it’s a low thing to do’

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        Crushed by a horse, a decade on he's set to watch footage

        premium_icon Crushed by a horse, a decade on he's set to watch footage

        People and Places 'It’ll be emotional, but it’ll be good'

        COVID-19 recovery Q&A with Kitchen to Table

        premium_icon COVID-19 recovery Q&A with Kitchen to Table

        Business Business owners discuss how they managed through COVID-19 pandemic.