Woman, 58, crushed against fence by cattle

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed between some cattle and a fence near Lismore.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said a crew was tasked just before 9am to Numulgi, north of Lismore, after reports that a 58-year-old woman had been crushed between a cattle fence and some cattle.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the rescue helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team stabilised her on scene.

She was taken by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.