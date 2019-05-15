Menu
Woman, 58, crushed against fence by cattle

15th May 2019 2:34 PM

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed between some cattle and a fence near Lismore.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said a crew was tasked just before 9am to Numulgi, north of Lismore, after reports that a 58-year-old woman had been crushed between a cattle fence and some cattle.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the rescue helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team stabilised her on scene.

She was taken by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital. 

Lismore Northern Star

