Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, was granted bail after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of public officer, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, was granted bail after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of public officer, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Woman accused of park ranger bashing released

by Alexandria Utting
20th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly assaulted two National Parks rangers at Bribie Island earlier this month has been released from custody.

Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, was granted bail in the Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of public officer, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs on November 9.

The charges came after the woman was confronted filming another woman climbing a World War II memorial on Bribie Island and allegedly assaulted the rangers.

Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

She was granted bail on the condition she reside at her Algester property and will return to court in Beenleigh on December 4.

Ouchirenko had been in custody since earlier this month.

crime violence zoe lee ouchirenko

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire devastation

        premium_icon BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire...

        News Stunning photos reveal extent of some of the damage to the village following recent bushfires

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        News WATCH AND ACT: Residents urged to keep updated, have plan in place

        FIRE FRONT: Close call for dirtgirlworld creators

        premium_icon FIRE FRONT: Close call for dirtgirlworld creators

        News 'You simply have to have a plan because improvising doesn’t work'

        Clarence hockey champion up where he belongs

        premium_icon Clarence hockey champion up where he belongs

        News One of the Clarence Valley’s leading sports people joins NSW’s Hall of Champions...