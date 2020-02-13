Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
News

Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in discussion between prosecution and her defence counsel.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, requested an adjournment.

Ms Randall told the court the case conference was ongoing due to "delays".

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to February 26 for charge certification.

byron bay public school court crime public school teacher violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        premium_icon Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        News ‘You’re stupid even to think of getting out. There’s been accidents out there. They’ve pulled a few people out and cars out’

        RSPCA speak out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        premium_icon RSPCA speak out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        News WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Extent of disease suffered by eight cats at animal shelter...

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery

        Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule changes

        premium_icon Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule...

        Fishing ‘We can only catch so much and only use so much gear. No other areas have these...