Health

Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal

by Brad Crouch
4th Jan 2019 12:13 PM

A 101-year-old woman has died after contracting meningococcal disease - the first case of the disease in SA this year.

The woman from rural South Australia came down with the W strain of the disease.

Multiple people who were in contact with the woman have been identified and 12 have been given antibiotics as a precaution.

There were a total of 34 cases of meningococcal disease reported in South Australia last year - 27 of the B strain, four of the W strain and three of the Y strain.

No links have been established between the latest case and other recent cases.

