Woman seriously injured in crash

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious two vehicle traffic crash in Laidley last night.

Preliminary investigations indicate shortly after 7.30pm a hatchback was travelling on Southern Street when it turned right onto Laidley Rosewood Road and collided with a sedan travelling east.

A 49-year-old woman who was driving the hatchback was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old man, was not seriously injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash and hasn't yet contacted them to do so or those who may have dashcam vision from the area.

The woman suffered head and chest injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The driver of the other vehicle, was assessed by paramedics and only suffered minor injuries, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital.