Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bystanders go to the aid of a woman allegedly injured during the anti-Adani protest in Clermont. Picture: Bob Brown Foundation
Bystanders go to the aid of a woman allegedly injured during the anti-Adani protest in Clermont. Picture: Bob Brown Foundation Matthew Newton
News

Woman allegedly injured in Clermont released from hospital

Caitlan Charles
by
1st May 2019 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN allegedly injured in Clermont during the anti-Adani protest has been released from Mackay Base Hospital.

The 62-year-old NSW woman was one of the 400 protesters in Clermont as part of the Bob Brown Foundation Stop Adani Convoy.

She was allegedly injured in an incident involving a horse at the Clermont showgrounds.

The woman said she would be returning home to northern NSW, at statement from the Bob Brown Foundation said on Wednesday.

"Although bruised and battered, my injuries are not as severe as they might have been," the 62 year old said.

"I would like to thank the staff of Mackay Base Hospital, the helicopter rescue team, the ambulance officers and the Clermont Hospital, with special mention of the wonderful nurses Jo and Paula.

"I would also like to thank the folk of Clermont who sent flowers and wishes for my speedy recovery."

The convoy will head to Armidale in NSW tomorrow.

anti-adani bob brown foundation clermont editors picks mackay base hospital stop adani convoy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Remembering our indigenous warriors

    Remembering our indigenous warriors

    Opinion Janelle Brown remembers Aboriginal heroes on the frontier

    OUR SAY: A pay increase to child care workers is problematic

    premium_icon OUR SAY: A pay increase to child care workers is problematic

    Opinion The lesser discussed aspect of Labor's childcare package

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    News Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey

    Valley cafe closes its doors

    premium_icon Valley cafe closes its doors

    News 'We cannot continue to operate in our current capacity.'