Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Woman allegedly raped by staff member

by Kirstin Payne
23rd Nov 2018 5:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape that occurred during Melbourne Cup celebrations on the Gold Coast.

The woman was allegedly raped at an establishment on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on the evening of Tuesday November 6.

The alleged attack occurred just after 8pm.

According to a source who was at the venue, the woman had gone to the bathroom alone where she was followed and then allegedly raped by a staff member.

Later that evening the woman confronted the alleged attacker and called the police.

Those present said police arrived and cordoned off the area where the alleged rape was believed to have taken place.

Police also took possession of CCTV footage of the venue.

The Bulletin approached the venue where the alleged attack was believed to have taken place.

Management however said they were unaware of any issues.

gold coast melbourne cup rape

Top Stories

    Driver set stand trial over fatal crash

    premium_icon Driver set stand trial over fatal crash

    Crime A WATERVIEW Heights man charged with dangerous driving occasioning death will face trial next year over a fatal crash

    Good prawn season start comes with a catch

    premium_icon Good prawn season start comes with a catch

    Business Early start delivers promising results

    Minnie Water foreshore's revamp for Christmas

    premium_icon Minnie Water foreshore's revamp for Christmas

    Council News Work gets started on redevelopment

    Postmortem in suspicious Ballina death still outstanding

    premium_icon Postmortem in suspicious Ballina death still outstanding

    Crime Aaron Marks suffered fatal injuries on a Ballina street in May.

    Local Partners