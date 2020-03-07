Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REINVIGORATED: New president on Jacaranda’s turning point

        premium_icon REINVIGORATED: New president on Jacaranda’s turning point

        People and Places Nicholas Buckler on bringing Grafton’s iconic event back from a near-certain demise and what’s instore for a new decade

        UPDATE: Three injured in horror Maclean crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Three injured in horror Maclean crash

        News A teenage girl is in a serious but stable condition with two others injured in...

        REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        News You voted, now it’s time to reveal who won our online poll …

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two injured after vehicles crash on Pacific Hwy north of Coffs