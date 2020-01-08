Woman allegedly thrown from car before crash

POLICE are investigating after a car was allegedly stolen from a Robina shopping centre before a dramatic collision on a busy Gold Coast street last night.

The car smashed through various obstacles, collided with a parked car, hit the garage of a home and rolled on Cottesloe Dr, Robina.

Police now allege about 6.30pm a 39-year-old woman approached another woman in the shopping centre car park and demanded her keys.

She allegedly forcibly took the keys and threw the owner from the car.

At 6.35pm it's believed the car was sighted travelling at high speeds along the intersection of Cheltenham Dr and Ron Penhaligon Way before crashing.

Dozens of people gathered on the street after the dramatic incident, a Bulletin reporter at the scene said.

The car on its side after the crash at Cottesloe Dr, Robina on Tuesday night. Picture: Emily Halloran

The car was resting on its side up against a house.

It's understood the woman driving the car turned at the roundabout near the intersection before skidding and losing control.

She knocked over a metre-high brick letter box and ran down the Robina Waters sign.

The car then went down a hill, smashed through fences before hitting the parked car and the garage of the home.

One resident who lives near the scene said she was asleep when the crash caused her to wake with a start, while another bystander said they heard "so many sirens".

A couple who live on the street said they arrived at the scene before police.

"There was bits of pieces all over the road," a woman said.

"There's two skid marks near the roundabout, the street pole was on the road. People just came and cleared it so it was clear before police arrived."

It was alleged a man "tried to run away and a woman was just laying there on the ground".

"I don't know what happened to the guy but the woman went in an ambulance. I can't believe he left her there," the woman claimed.

Police were unable to confirm whether a man did flee after the crash.

The car crashed at Cottesloe Dr, Robina on Tuesday night. Picture: Emily Halloran

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters and tow truck drivers all attended Cottesloe Dr.

About 14 emergency services vehicles were in the street after the crash.

The 39-year-old has now been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Investigations are continuing.

It comes as police search for another driver who jumped a median strip, hitting a pole and a parked car in Carrara early this morning.

The incident occurred on Nielsens Road at 4.30am. Multiple crews are now patrolling the area after the driver left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.