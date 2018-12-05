Menu
Crime

Woman arrested for using fraudulent ID to try withdraw cash

Ashley Pillhofer
by
5th Dec 2018 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
A MACKAY woman has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious identity crime.

Police will allege the 31-year-old South Mackay woman went to a financial institution in Mackay city with an identity document she claimed was hers.

It's further alleged she gave account information and attempted to withdraw money using the documents.　

Senior Constable Steve Smith said this attempt was not successful.

"Police were contacted and located the woman inside of a nearby car on arrival," he said.

"After a conversation with the woman it will be alleged that the identity document and bank account information were located by officers."

The woman was charged with one count of attempted fraud, three counts of dealing with identity information and three counts of personation in general.

She will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 8.

