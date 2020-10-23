Woman arrested over crash as 7yo critically injured

THE DRIVER of a car that crashed into a tree near Tyringham yesterday has been arrested after an alleged positive roadside breath test.



Her passenger, a seven-year-old child is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in the state’s north yesterday.

About 3.45pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Armidale Road, Dundurrabin – about 58km south of Grafton – after a single-vehicle crash.

Police believe a black Holden Commodore was travelling northbound on Armidale Road when it left the road and went down an embankment, before rolling onto its side and crashing into a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, freed herself from the vehicle. Her passenger, a seven-year-old girl, was released from the car and flown to Brisbane Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries.

>>> ORIGINAL STORY: 7yo trapped in crash flown out by helicopter



The driver was arrested after she allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test. She was taken to Dorrigo Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.067, before being taken to Dorrigo Hospital for mandatory testing.

The women then attended Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital under police guard for observation.

A seven year old girl was airlifted to Brisbane Childrens Hospital suffering critial head injuries following a horrific road crash trapped in crumpled metal for over an hour before paramedics could reach her. Photo: Frank Redward

Bellingen Ambulance NSW station officer Brendan Dean said that the incident was challenging for emergency services, mainly due to the remote location it occurred, with the nearest resource thirty minutes away

“With time also waiting for other rescue services, police and other paramedic resources does make the job challenging, and protract the time it takes to stabilise the patient,” he said.

“With difficult weather on top of that, it was challenging to extricate the girl, but crews did very well.”

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Investigations continue, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

