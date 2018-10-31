Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a woman in Casino.
Police have arrested a woman in Casino. Trevor Veale
Crime

Knife-wielding woman arrested after pouring petrol near car

JASMINE BURKE
by
30th Oct 2018 12:24 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman will front court next month after several incidents in Casino last night involving knifes and petrol.

Police will allege that at 10.30pm last night the Casino woman attended an address on Waratah Street.

The 31-year-old started yelling at the occupants of the house, and police were called.

Police located the woman on Albert Street carrying a knife.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said police spoke to the female where she had three knives seized from her.

Police seized the knives then attended the Waratah Street address.

Insp Bruce said while conveying a person at this address away, the 31-year-old returned with a jerry can containing fuel, a cigarette lighter and three hammers.

It's alleged she poured petrol on the grass and around a vehicle at the address.

Police again located the woman nearby and she was placed under arrest.

She was charged with being in custody of a knife in a public place and armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court next month.

casino crime northern rivers crime richmond local area command
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    premium_icon NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    Business Failure to renegotiate a new lease deal has resulted in McDonald's pulling out of food court at major shopping centre.

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News Mother hoping to raise funds and awareness for mental health

    BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims maiden win at Grafton

    premium_icon BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims maiden win at Grafton

    Horses Five-year-old gelding powered home to hold off fast-finishing rivals

    Local Partners